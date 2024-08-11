StockNews.com Downgrades IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) to Sell

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.80 to $4.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.02.

IAG stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.28. The company had a trading volume of 14,395,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,138,720. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its position in IAMGOLD by 250.5% during the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 32,861,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,429,000 after purchasing an additional 23,485,183 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in IAMGOLD by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 35,778,309 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $90,519,000 after buying an additional 4,358,444 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth $10,972,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 8.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,053,035 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $173,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

