StockNews.com Downgrades Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) to Sell

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.38. 15,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,755. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average is $24.60. The stock has a market cap of $220.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.05 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director Daniel J. Leonard purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,686.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,799 shares of company stock worth $44,626. 19.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVLY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.