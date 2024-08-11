StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OSG remained flat at $8.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. Overseas Shipholding Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $611.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter.

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,457,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,563,408.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,975,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,221,000 after purchasing an additional 119,349 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,523,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,915,000 after buying an additional 216,772 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,145,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,951,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 490,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum, and renewable transportation fuels in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

