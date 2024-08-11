StockNews.com Lowers Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Broadwind from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Broadwind Stock Down 0.8 %

BWEN stock opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Broadwind has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $4.81. The company has a market cap of $57.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.13. Broadwind had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $37.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadwind will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Broadwind

In other Broadwind news, insider Daniel E. Schueller sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $26,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,523.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Broadwind by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 29,653 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 65.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 33,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

