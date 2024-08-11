StockNews.com Upgrades MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MarketAxess from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on MarketAxess from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $238.10.

MKTX stock opened at $236.06 on Wednesday. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $192.42 and a 52-week high of $297.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.03.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $197.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.47%.

MarketAxess announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total value of $142,915.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,146.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total value of $142,915.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,146.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,539,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,272,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 30.3% during the first quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 2,425,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,878,000 after purchasing an additional 564,820 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 10.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,828,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,580,000 after purchasing an additional 170,095 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 18.2% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,330,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,881,000 after buying an additional 204,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 40.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 716,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,134,000 after buying an additional 204,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

