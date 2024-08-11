StockNews.com Upgrades Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mid Penn Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MPB

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Performance

Mid Penn Bancorp Dividend Announcement

MPB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,261. Mid Penn Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid Penn Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 21,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.