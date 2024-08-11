Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stoke Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.54). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stoke Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.37) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.07) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million.

STOK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STOK

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

STOK stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $751.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.87. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.27.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 99.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 29,489 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $123,000.

Insider Activity at Stoke Therapeutics

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,168.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.