StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Sells $303,560.00 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total transaction of $303,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,839,839.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of SNEX stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.82. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $57.46 and a one year high of $84.40.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $818.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
