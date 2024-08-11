StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Sells $303,560.00 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total transaction of $303,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,839,839.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.82. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $57.46 and a one year high of $84.40.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $818.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneX Group

StoneX Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 9,133.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in StoneX Group by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.