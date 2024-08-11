Streamr Reaches One Day Volume of $1.53 Million (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 11th. In the last week, Streamr has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $32.42 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Streamr was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,110,323,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,048,403,853 tokens. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

