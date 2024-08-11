Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) PT Raised to $22.00 at Oppenheimer

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.69.

RUN stock opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $20.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.61.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.88. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 66.36%. The company had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sunrun’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 24,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $464,857.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,271.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 24,161 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $464,857.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,271.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $25,871.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,927 shares in the company, valued at $8,766,315.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,873 shares of company stock valued at $4,171,119 in the last 90 days. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Sunrun by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. USCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

