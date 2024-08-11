Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Superior Industries International Stock Down 4.4 %

SUP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.84. 84,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,286. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38. Superior Industries International has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.47.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.15 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Industries International

About Superior Industries International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mill Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,380,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 789,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 171,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

