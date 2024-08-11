Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Superior Industries International Stock Down 4.4 %
SUP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.84. 84,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,286. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38. Superior Industries International has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.47.
Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.15 million.
About Superior Industries International
Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.
