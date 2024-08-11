Susquehanna Boosts TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $1,250.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,417.19.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TDG stock opened at $1,246.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,279.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,236.41. The stock has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $802.46 and a 1 year high of $1,369.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 30.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total transaction of $3,724,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total value of $3,724,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,292.89, for a total transaction of $12,928,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,396.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,708 shares of company stock valued at $137,640,845 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,447,587,000 after purchasing an additional 58,243 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,354,369,000 after buying an additional 442,182 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,965,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,420,882,000 after buying an additional 30,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,056,109,000 after buying an additional 192,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $790,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.