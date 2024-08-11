Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TTWO. HSBC cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.62.

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $6.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,996,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,631. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.79. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $130.34 and a 52-week high of $171.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,591.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,591.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $1,527,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 269.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 495,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,699,000 after purchasing an additional 361,273 shares during the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $953,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 731,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 169.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

