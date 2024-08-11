Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Receives $29.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SKT shares. Scotiabank upgraded Tanger from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Compass Point raised Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Tanger from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Tanger alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SKT

Tanger Price Performance

Tanger Dividend Announcement

NYSE SKT opened at $27.83 on Tuesday. Tanger has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $29.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average of $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tanger

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKT. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Tanger by 1,412.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tanger in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Tanger in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Tanger by 44.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Tanger by 418.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.