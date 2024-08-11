Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.62.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Targa Resources from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRGP

Targa Resources Price Performance

Targa Resources stock opened at $135.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.93. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $139.35.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,396,766.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,213 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $160,140.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,257 shares in the company, valued at $6,898,969.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,396,766.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,770 shares of company stock worth $6,751,720. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2,220.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.