TD Cowen Boosts Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $280.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PWR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $319.00 target price (up from $305.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $287.09.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $3.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $259.62. The company had a trading volume of 802,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $262.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.69. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $153.74 and a fifty-two week high of $286.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,341,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,245,452,000 after purchasing an additional 105,355 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,760,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,756,316,000 after acquiring an additional 156,627 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,726,042,000 after acquiring an additional 643,011 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Quanta Services by 384.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,786 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $335,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

