TD Cowen Raises YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $46.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.25% from the stock’s previous close.

YETI has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on YETI from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Shares of YETI stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.98. 2,681,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,928. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. YETI has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.54.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.79 million. YETI had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in YETI by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,476,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,351,000 after acquiring an additional 179,005 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at $980,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in YETI by 23.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 15,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 54.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 13,686 shares during the last quarter.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

