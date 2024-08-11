TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) CFO Marshall Witt Sells 11,441 Shares

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $1,260,111.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,966.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $111.99 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $89.73 and a 1 year high of $133.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.46.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.41%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNX shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TD SYNNEX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,518,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,081,000 after purchasing an additional 421,908 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 64,024 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $79,506,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 733,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,904,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at $57,981,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.