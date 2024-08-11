Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CMO Sells $114,000.00 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stephany Verstraete also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Stephany Verstraete sold 2,096 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $23,391.36.

Teladoc Health Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:TDOC opened at $7.15 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $25.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TDOC. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $377,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,480 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,834,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,636,000 after purchasing an additional 767,999 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $9,714,000. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $8,960,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $3,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

