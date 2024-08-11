Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.25% from the stock’s previous close.

TPR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bernstein Bank upped their target price on Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

NYSE:TPR traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,299,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,844. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average of $42.55. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.59.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $105,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 29,213 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 3,326.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 111,350 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 108,100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Tapestry by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,620 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,066 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 35,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

