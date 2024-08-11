Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.71.
A number of equities analysts have commented on TPX shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.
TPX opened at $49.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average of $51.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $36.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21.
Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 135.46%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.
Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.
