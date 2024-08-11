Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.150-6.550 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tennant from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Get Tennant alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TNC

Tennant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TNC traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.64. The company had a trading volume of 101,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,172. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.02. Tennant has a 1 year low of $72.81 and a 1 year high of $124.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.00 million. Tennant had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tennant will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

About Tennant

(Get Free Report)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.