Ternium (NYSE:TX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ternium from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

NYSE TX traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $34.07. The stock had a trading volume of 174,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,382. Ternium has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $44.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($1.36). Ternium had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Ternium’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ternium will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TX. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Ternium in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,566,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Ternium by 20,865.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 220,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 219,712 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Ternium by 277.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 196,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 144,171 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Ternium in the first quarter valued at $5,426,000. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,117,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,481,000 after purchasing an additional 91,629 shares during the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

