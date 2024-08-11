Textron (NYSE:TXT) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.50.

Get Textron alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXT

Textron Price Performance

TXT stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $85.13. 796,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,420. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.65 and a 200-day moving average of $88.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Textron has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $97.33.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Textron will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Textron during the second quarter worth about $64,319,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Textron by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,793,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $305,037,000 after buying an additional 521,276 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at about $45,932,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,235,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,396,000 after buying an additional 408,290 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Textron by 1,611.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 433,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,547,000 after acquiring an additional 407,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

(Get Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.