Tezos Price Hits $0.67 (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Tezos has a market capitalization of $667.93 million and approximately $16.19 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tezos has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001117 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000559 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,014,480,285 coins and its circulating supply is 993,944,966 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

