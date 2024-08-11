The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Price Target to $62.00

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cogent Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.00.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CCOI stock traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.49. 528,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,118. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.84. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $50.80 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.59. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 114.09%. The firm had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post -4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 15.61%.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $3,276,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,493,038 shares in the company, valued at $245,319,874.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $3,276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,493,038 shares in the company, valued at $245,319,874.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,440 shares of company stock worth $9,828,016 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Cogent Communications by 500.1% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,051,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,699,000 after purchasing an additional 876,326 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Cogent Communications by 327.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 981,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,129,000 after purchasing an additional 752,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,430,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,184,000. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at about $27,942,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

