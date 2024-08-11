The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $74.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.63.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.01. 1,885,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,113. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average is $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.08. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $23.86 and a 52-week high of $73.80.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.89 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 138.32% and a negative net margin of 52.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. Analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $1,451,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,801.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 240.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 54,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 38,541 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 39,931 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 46.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

