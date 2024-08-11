The Goldman Sachs Group Raises UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Price Target to $8.50

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on UWM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on UWM from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UWM presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.29.

NYSE UWMC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.41. 1,163,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.81 million, a P/E ratio of 280.33 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average is $7.05. UWM has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $8.92.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $507.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UWM will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,333.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UWMC. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in UWM by 124.3% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 54,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30,361 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in UWM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,705,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UWM by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 277,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of UWM by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

