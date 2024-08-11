The Goldman Sachs Group Trims National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Target Price to $13.00

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on National Vision from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on National Vision from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Vision currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.25.

EYE traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.28. 3,704,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,218. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average is $17.30. National Vision has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $24.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.61 million, a PE ratio of -11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.44.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $451.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.35 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,097 shares in the company, valued at $9,471,131.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,274,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its stake in National Vision by 2,063.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,226,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,876 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,975,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 656,656 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,690,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in National Vision by 859.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 361,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 324,095 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

