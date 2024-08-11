The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Reduced by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.00.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.1 %

HD stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $348.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,314,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,096. The company has a market cap of $345.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $348.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.