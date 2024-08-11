The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $2,102,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 431,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,267,000 after buying an additional 51,376 shares during the period. Finally, Vivid Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $1,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,288 shares of company stock worth $8,895,638 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.95.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.54. 5,377,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,634,711. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $402.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $171.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

