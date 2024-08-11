The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in Progressive by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,665,641.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $9,281,827.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,105 shares in the company, valued at $110,665,641.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,168 shares of company stock valued at $22,937,984. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Progressive

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,730,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $124.06 and a 1-year high of $229.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.49.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.