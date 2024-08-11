The Sandbox (SAND) Hits Market Capitalization of $575.18 Million

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 11th. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One The Sandbox token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a market cap of $575.18 million and $38.79 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
The Sandbox Token Profile
The Sandbox’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,284,231,926 tokens. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en.
Buying and Selling The Sandbox
