The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.78.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,388. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.52 and a 200 day moving average of $215.23. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

