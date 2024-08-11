The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,048,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,628,597. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.27. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

