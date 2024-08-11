Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of TBPH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.66. The company had a trading volume of 316,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,832. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $372.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.24. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $11.71.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.25). Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 73.61%. The company had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha bought 999,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $7,798,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,511,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,186,970. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 38,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

