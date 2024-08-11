Threshold Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $243.01 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 43.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $243.01 million and $245.54 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00010563 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,637.78 or 0.98440683 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007814 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007778 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011980 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,803,950,975.77597 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02222829 USD and is up 9.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $34,025,688.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.