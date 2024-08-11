Thrive Wealth Management LLC Buys 241 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 500.0% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.20. The company had a trading volume of 245,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,016. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $82.26.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

