Thrive Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chemed by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at $430,970,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth about $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Performance

CHE stock traded down $3.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $580.06. The stock had a trading volume of 85,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,620. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $547.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $582.11. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $492.84 and a 1-year high of $654.62.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($0.12). Chemed had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The firm had revenue of $595.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 10.76%.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.63, for a total transaction of $1,139,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,229,828.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total value of $153,638.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.63, for a total value of $1,139,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,229,828.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,784 shares of company stock worth $5,502,473. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

