Thrive Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 32,537 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $2,634,000. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $1,411,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.67.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.44. 401,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $178.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.63.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

