Thrive Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $36,823,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $33,604,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.83. 2,321,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,106. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.93 and its 200-day moving average is $179.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $139.32 and a 52 week high of $221.11. The firm has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on MPC

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.