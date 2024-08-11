Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Given New $138.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Tidewater from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.25.

Tidewater Stock Performance

Shares of TDW traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.60. 782,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,511. Tidewater has a 1-year low of $54.53 and a 1-year high of $111.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.75.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. Tidewater had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tidewater will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $18.10 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 0.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Robotti sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.62, for a total value of $18,295,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,533,037 shares in the company, valued at $272,605,441.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Quintin Kneen sold 166,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.76, for a total value of $17,224,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,718 shares in the company, valued at $34,834,099.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Robotti sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.62, for a total value of $18,295,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,533,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,605,441.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 512,909 shares of company stock worth $54,277,485. 8.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tidewater

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDW. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Tidewater by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Tidewater by 6,322.2% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tidewater

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

