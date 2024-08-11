Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) – Northland Capmk decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Tigo Energy in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for Tigo Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Tigo Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TYGO. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Tigo Energy from $4.80 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Tigo Energy from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Tigo Energy from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ TYGO opened at $1.26 on Friday. Tigo Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $76.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Tigo Energy had a negative net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 79.38%. The company had revenue of $12.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Tigo Energy, Inc provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities.

