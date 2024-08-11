TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of TKO Group from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TKO Group from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of TKO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TKO Group from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TKO Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.71.

TKO traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.67. 1,288,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,812. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TKO Group has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $120.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.50 and a beta of 1.04.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $851.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. TKO Group’s quarterly revenue was up 178.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TKO Group will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,218,499.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKO. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in TKO Group by 668.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 26,995 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TKO Group by 26.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,402,000 after buying an additional 94,944 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in TKO Group by 267.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,320,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,640,000 after buying an additional 961,880 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TKO Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,297,000 after buying an additional 13,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TKO Group by 26.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

