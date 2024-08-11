TokenFi (TOKEN) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $71.44 Million

TokenFi (TOKEN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. TokenFi has a total market cap of $71.44 million and $12.96 million worth of TokenFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TokenFi has traded 46.8% higher against the dollar. One TokenFi token can now be bought for $0.0714 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About TokenFi

TokenFi’s launch date was October 26th, 2023. TokenFi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for TokenFi is https://reddit.com/r/tokenfi. TokenFi’s official website is tokenfi.com. TokenFi’s official Twitter account is @tokenfi.

TokenFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenFi (TOKEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TokenFi has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,000,019,789 in circulation. The last known price of TokenFi is 0.07516642 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $16,835,313.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tokenfi.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

