Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.77.

NYSE:MODG traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.21. 3,707,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,288,942. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.77. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $17.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 760,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,688,254.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 327.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 6,063.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Dnca Finance purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

