TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Bought by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,542,000 after buying an additional 29,382 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 74,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 10,215 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 23,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,217,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Price Performance

NYSE TTE traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.14. The stock had a trading volume of 683,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,977. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $60.93 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The company has a market cap of $158.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.