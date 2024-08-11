Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $111.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $105.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Trade Desk to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.51.

TTD traded up $11.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.30. 13,299,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,207,968. The company has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.26, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.48. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $60.23 and a fifty-two week high of $102.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.40.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at $67,055,764.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at $67,055,764.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $236,476.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 213,909 shares of company stock worth $20,827,601. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,666,000 after buying an additional 818,568 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,619,000 after buying an additional 6,978,352 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $255,316,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $225,710,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.3% in the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,419,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,500,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

