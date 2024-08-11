Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Raised to $108.00 at Truist Financial

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $105.00 to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.51.

Trade Desk stock traded up $11.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.30. The stock had a trading volume of 13,299,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,207,968. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $102.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 248.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $133,291.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,797.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at $67,055,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $133,291.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,797.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,909 shares of company stock worth $20,827,601. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,666,000 after acquiring an additional 818,568 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,316,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,710,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.3% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,419,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,500,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

