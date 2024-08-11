TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.20.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at $81,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TNET stock opened at $93.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $91.92 and a twelve month high of $134.67.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.39%.
TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
